Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.59 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,339,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243,387 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593,679 shares during the period. Ferox Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,213,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after buying an additional 4,818,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188,723.67, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.59 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/wealthstreet-investment-advisors-llc-invests-7-59-million-in-the-coca-cola-company-ko-updated.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.