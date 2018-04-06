Weatherford International (WFT) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $2.07

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 13357981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Weatherford International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2,146.21, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 114.20% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 15,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $61,957.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $25,745.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,371.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,226 shares of company stock valued at $165,523. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,524,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after buying an additional 5,083,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,241,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 4,148,467 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,579,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after buying an additional 3,744,073 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $11,676,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 610.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,985,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 2,565,240 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Weatherford International (WFT) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $2.07” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/weatherford-international-wft-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-2-07.html.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.