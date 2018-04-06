Wec Acquisition (TEG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Wec Acquisition (NYSE:TEG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wec Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.944684817873 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TEG remained flat at $$69.61 on Thursday.

About Wec Acquisition

Integrys Energy Group, Inc is an energy holding company, which provides regulated natural gas and electricity, non-regulated renewable energy, and compressed natural gas products and services. The Company operates through four segments: natural gas utility, electric utility, electric transmission investment, and holding company and other.

