Wedbush Begins Coverage on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $5,756.63, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.83.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the travel company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,118,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,284,829 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $354,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,662 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,279,727 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $416,637,000 after purchasing an additional 283,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,731,365 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,465 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 592,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,603,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

