Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aratana Therapeutics (PETX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PETX) recently:

3/19/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

3/12/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/7/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

Aratana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.13. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $92,380.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,675.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,376.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

