Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConvergeOne (CVON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConvergeOne (NASDAQ: CVON):

3/28/2018 – ConvergeOne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2018 – ConvergeOne is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – ConvergeOne is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – ConvergeOne is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,897. ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

In other news, Director Richard Katzman acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Forum Merger Corporation is a blank check company. The Company focuses on acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more businesses or assets that it has not yet identified.

