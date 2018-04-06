Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 5,176 Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,234,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $1,920,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,570,000 after purchasing an additional 797,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $1,111,269,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of DWDP opened at $65.44 on Friday. Dow Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $147,473.73, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

