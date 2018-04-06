Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $313,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,628.91, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 58.81%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

