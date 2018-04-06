Wells Fargo Analysts Give Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) a $39.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo set a $39.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLXN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 110,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,181. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.85, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.96.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

