Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 101,394 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 72.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $153,907.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $36,244.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,131 shares of company stock worth $986,485. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.76 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2,144.02, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $201.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

