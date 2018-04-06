Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 29,315 Shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of Albany International worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $65.00 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,030.21, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $226.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Noble Financial began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Albany International in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

