GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

GCP opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2,085.71, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth S. Korotkin sold 6,889 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $216,521.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $148,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Danny R. Shepherd acquired 2,388 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,276.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

