Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.68 Million Stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 7.37% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hefty Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

NYSEARCA PGAL opened at $12.40 on Friday. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

