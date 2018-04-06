Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.74 Million Stake in Caleres (CAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Caleres worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,925.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $35.37 on Friday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,475.47, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS cut Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

