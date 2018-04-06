Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 33,346 Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,032,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $188,036.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCT Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:DCT opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5,231.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

