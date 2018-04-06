Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.16 Million Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,570 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Cabot worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cabot by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cabot by 224.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

CBT stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,385.18, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.54 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

