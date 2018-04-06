Wells Fargo Cuts Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) Price Target to $0.00

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo from $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS decreased their target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.94, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 218,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Cove Point LNG Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

