Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $3,110.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $166.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

