Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,422. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

In other Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund news, Director Ronald W. Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders acquired 119,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,120 in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk. The Fund’s portfolio includes agency securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, corporate bonds and notes, foreign corporate bonds and notes, foreign government bonds, loans, municipal obligations, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments.

