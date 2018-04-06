Welltower (WELL) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) is one of 230 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Welltower to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower’s peers have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Welltower and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.32 billion $522.77 million 13.07 Welltower Competitors $791.08 million $176.99 million 13.96

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 12.13% 4.35% 2.24% Welltower Competitors 23.93% 7.20% 2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Welltower pays out 82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Welltower and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 8 4 0 2.14 Welltower Competitors 1510 7742 8399 218 2.41

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $64.42, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Welltower peers beat Welltower on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

