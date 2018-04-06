WePower Price Tops $0.0845 on Major Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, WePower has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower token can currently be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $6.82 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00680682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00184194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035303 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About WePower

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,580,425 tokens. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

