Werner Enterprises (WERN) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.07.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.45 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2,673.50, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $567.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/werner-enterprises-wern-lifted-to-buy-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.