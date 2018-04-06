Western Copper (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western Copper (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Friday. 88,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,438. Western Copper has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period.

