Westpac (WBK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Westpac (NYSE:WBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westpac earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8720041886438 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Westpac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Westpac from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie upgraded Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Westpac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:WBK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,770. Westpac has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74,753.38, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

About Westpac

Westpac Banking Corporation is a banking organization. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The Company is engaged in the provision of financial services, including lending, deposit taking, payments services, investment portfolio management and advice, superannuation and funds management, insurance services, leasing finance, general finance, interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services.

