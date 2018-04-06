Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 target price on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,072. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $294.07, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,034,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 2,660,646 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $6,332,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 267,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 478.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 450,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

