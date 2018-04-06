WeTrust Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and $168,711.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00680552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184016 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035486 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

