Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WEX (NYSE:WEX) Share Price

News coverage about WEX (NYSE:WEX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3032861968888 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $149.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:WEX traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. 254,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,817. WEX has a one year low of $97.26 and a one year high of $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $6,804.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $403,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/wex-wex-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09-updated.html.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.