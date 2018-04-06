Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whirlpool (WHR) Share Price

News coverage about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5700291933134 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Shares of WHR traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.52. 927,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,716.32, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $145.59 and a 1 year high of $202.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

