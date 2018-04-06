Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3352611738601 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

NYSE:WHR traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $148.52. 922,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,716.32, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

