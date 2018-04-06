WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0631 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $778,937.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, EXX and Lbank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00193198 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018270 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009603 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 248,847,687 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin (XWC) is a three year old decentralized global blockchain with a focus on cyber security, payments & secure communications While available to everyone, WhiteCoin is driven by a dedicated community of supporters yet controlled by no one single individual. This attractive combination will help ensure stability, growth, and compelling technological developments.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, EXX, Lbank, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

