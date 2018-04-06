Whitestone REIT (WSR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of WSR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 46,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $411.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

In other news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,938.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whitestone REIT by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whitestone REIT by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Whitestone REIT by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 247,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT in the third quarter worth $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

