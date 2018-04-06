Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) will report sales of $180.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.30 million and the lowest is $176.14 million. Wildhorse Resource Development posted sales of $54.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will report full year sales of $180.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.60 million to $826.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wildhorse Resource Development.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.94 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 359.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRD. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Wildhorse Resource Development stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 712,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,290. The company has a market cap of $1,931.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/wildhorse-resource-development-corp-wrd-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-180-83-million-updated.html.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.