MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Chairman William A. Koertner Sells 20,978 Shares

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Chairman William A. Koertner sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $738,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.90, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.46. MYR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. MYR Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in MYR Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

