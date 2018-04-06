Haemonetics Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 17th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $234.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,853.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Haemonetics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $260.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $28,097.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,452,000 after purchasing an additional 225,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,053,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 189,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 977,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 683,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Haemonetics Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/william-blair-comments-on-haemonetics-co-s-q1-2019-earnings-hae-updated-updated.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.