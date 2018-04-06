Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Holdings Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $98,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 42,957.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $12,920.34, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.56 million. equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/william-blair-investment-management-llc-sells-1058315-shares-of-sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-sqm-updated-updated.html.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.