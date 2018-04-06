Comparing William Hill (WIMHY) and Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS)

William Hill (OTCMKTS: WIMHY) and Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for William Hill and Peak Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 3 3 0 2.50 Peak Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83

Peak Resorts has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Peak Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than William Hill.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Hill and Peak Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $2.17 billion 1.83 $222.94 million $1.20 15.41 Peak Resorts $123.25 million 0.54 $1.24 million $0.03 160.00

William Hill has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts. William Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peak Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares William Hill and Peak Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A Peak Resorts -0.13% 1.37% 0.28%

Volatility and Risk

William Hill has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Resorts has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of William Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Peak Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peak Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. William Hill pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peak Resorts pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Peak Resorts beats William Hill on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match betting and gaming; and gaming machines, as well as offers online casino, poker, and bingo products. In addition, the company provides telephone betting services, such as bet in-play betting; and sports betting and gaming services through mobile apps. Further, it is involved in on-course betting and greyhound stadia operations. The company offers online and telephone sports betting services under the William Hill, Centrebet, Sportingbet, and tomwaterhouse.com brands in Australia. It operates approximately 2,375 licensed betting offices in the United Kingdom. William Hill PLC was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc. owns and operates ski resorts throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Its ski resort operations consists of snow skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports. The company was founded on September 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Wildwood, MO.

