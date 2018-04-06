Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Windstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Windstream from $2.40 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Windstream in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.35 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz acquired 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,975.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Windstream by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 577,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Windstream by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 177,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Windstream by 2,071.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Windstream by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Windstream by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,762,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415,663 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Windstream stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 2,655,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,133. Windstream has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $294.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. analysts predict that Windstream will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

