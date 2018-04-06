Contrasting Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) and The Competition

Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Windstream to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Windstream pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Windstream pays out -9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Windstream is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windstream and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.85 billion -$2.12 billion -0.90 Windstream Competitors $17.67 billion $2.04 billion 18.36

Windstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Windstream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 3 1 1 0 1.60 Windstream Competitors 604 1851 1932 97 2.34

Windstream currently has a consensus price target of $1.96, suggesting a potential upside of 34.42%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 66.68%. Given Windstream’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windstream has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Windstream has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -36.16% -191.89% -2.22% Windstream Competitors -11.17% -7.16% 1.74%

Summary

Windstream peers beat Windstream on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

