Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Wipro (NYSE:WIT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,578 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $245,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

WIT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23,485.62, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.46%. research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

