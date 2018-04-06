WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:GULF opened at $18.78 on Friday. WisdomTree Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $19.00.

