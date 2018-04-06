Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 82,875 Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,875 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for 2.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Wix.com worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 58,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $11,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,774.52, a PE ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.73. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,376.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

