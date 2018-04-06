World Acceptance Co. (WRLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.95. 46,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 20.25. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.72.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. World Acceptance had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 335.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

