Critical Contrast: Rose Rock Midstream (RRMS) and World Point Terminals (WPT)

Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE: RRMS) and World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and World Point Terminals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rose Rock Midstream 5.87% 8.49% 3.12% World Point Terminals 37.15% 19.57% 18.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of World Point Terminals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rose Rock Midstream and World Point Terminals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rose Rock Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A World Point Terminals 0 1 0 0 2.00

World Point Terminals has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Given World Point Terminals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Point Terminals is more favorable than Rose Rock Midstream.

Dividends

Rose Rock Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. World Point Terminals pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rose Rock Midstream has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Rose Rock Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and World Point Terminals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rose Rock Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Point Terminals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

World Point Terminals beats Rose Rock Midstream on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rose Rock Midstream

Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. owns, operates, develops and acquires diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in providing midstream energy related services, such as crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing in Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. Its segments include Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses in the United States. Its Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses in the United States. Its Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing and blending business in the United States. The Company operates in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and Montana, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Niobrara Shale in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Granite Wash and Mississippi Lime Play in the Mid-Continent region.

About World Point Terminals

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, through its subsidiary, Center Point Terminal Company, LLC (Center Point), the Company owned and operated 15.6 million barrels of tankage at terminals, which are located in the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company’s terminal facilities are located on waterways, providing ship or barge access for the movement of petroleum products, and have truck racks with loading logistics. Its terminal facilities also have rail or pipeline access.

