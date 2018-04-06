Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors increased its position in Worthington Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 68,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2,496.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Friday, March 30th.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $332,151.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

