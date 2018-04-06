WPX Energy (WPX) Debt Trading 1.8% Higher

An issue of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) bonds rose 1.8% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.5% coupon and will mature on August 1, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $109.25 and were trading at $107.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several research firms recently commented on WPX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 3,470,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $5,335.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 2.29.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

