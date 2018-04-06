WPX Energy (WPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WPX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5,439.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,867,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,773,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,766 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,606,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,799 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,974,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in WPX Energy by 440.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 883,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 719,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

