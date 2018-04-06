Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $21.55 Million Position in Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target (up previously from $302.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Broadcom stock opened at $236.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97,344.13, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Broadcom Limited has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $48,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total value of $4,954,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,376,429. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-acquires-4943-shares-of-avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-ltd-avgo-updated-updated-updated.html.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.