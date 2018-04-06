Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys Shares of 9,553 Synovus (SNV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Synovus (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Synovus during the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Synovus by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synovus by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Synovus by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 291,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synovus during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Synovus in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synovus in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Synovus from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of Synovus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $123,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Synovus has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,932.88, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Synovus had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $339.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Synovus will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Synovus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Synovus’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Synovus declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synovus Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

