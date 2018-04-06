Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,732,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,816,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,490,000 after buying an additional 516,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,946,000 after buying an additional 344,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,305,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 306,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 264,614 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 538 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $32,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,942 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $173,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,787 shares of company stock worth $5,265,384 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $57.98 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,053.66, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

