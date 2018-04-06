Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,974 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 167,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $4,475.98, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $508.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Nuance Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

